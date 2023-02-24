A passenger was stopped yesterday evening at the airport departure lounge and caught with some €36,000 in his possession.

Vasily Zhebriakov, 58, holder of Russian and Georgian passports, pleaded guilty to the solitary charge of breaching cash control regulations.

The cash was in euros, US dollars and roubles said prosecuting inspector Joseph Xerri.

Assisted by an interpreter, the accused registered an admission which he confirmed after being warned by the court of the consequences.

Magistrate Monica Vella explained that the admission meant that he faced a fine amounting to 55 per cent of the excess cash, namely €26,000.

The threshold for undeclared cash was €10,000.

There was an extra penalty of €50.

"Yes, I am aware," answered the accused through his interpreter.

His lawyer, Carl Grech, explained that the man had worked tirelessly over the past few days.

And due to his tired state and eagerness to go home, had forgotten to declare the extra cash.

In light of that admission, the man was fined €14,357.70.