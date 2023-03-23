A 20-year old man who assaulted and grievously injured an 83-year old woman in Sliema six months ago was insane at the time of the incident and still is, his lawyer pleaded in court on Thursday.

The young man, who is from Serbia, was arraigned in court on Thursday, a day after being discharged from Mount Carmel Hospital where he had been since the assault.

He was arrested on September 14 soon after the aggression took place in Rudolph Street, metres from the police station.

A 65-year old man who stepped in to assist the octogenarian was slightly injured too, explained prosecuting Inspector Colin Sheldon.

The accused had also allegedly attacked two officers who were involved in his arrest.

He was arraigned after being certified fit to face prosecution and had cooperated fully, the prosecution told the court.

He was accused of injuring the old lady and the man who rushed to help her, violently resisting, insulting and threatening two police officers who were carrying out their duties.

His lawyer explained that the accused suffered from a serious mental disorder that was not a transient condition, questioning how medical professionals had certified him fit for questioning.

The lawyer pleaded insanity in terms of article 402 of the Criminal Code, both at the time of commission of the alleged offence and also at the time of the proceedings.

No request for bail was made but the defence lawyer requested that the accused be detained at the mental hospital.

The request was accepted.

Inspector Colin Sheldon prosecuted.

Lawyer Etienne Calleja was defence counsel.