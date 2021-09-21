A 37-year-old man was remanded in custody on Tuesday after pleading not guilty to arson.

The police said the man, who lives in Munxar, was charged with being an accomplice to setting a car on fire on September 1 and to damaging third party property.

He was also charged with being a relapser and committing the crime during the operative period of a conditional release.

Inspector Bernard Charles Grech prosecuted.