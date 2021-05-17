A 25-year-old man pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of another man on Friday evening.

The accused, Sudanese national Mahmed Ibrahim Osman, who lives at the Safi open centre and works in the construction industry, denied stabbing the alleged victim during an argument.

He was also accused of being in possession of synthetic drugs at the time of his arrest.

The police said the incident took place in Marsa after an argument broke out.

Defence lawyer Joe Bonnici said that according to the statement, this is a clear case of self defence.

Police inspector Roderick Attard explained that police investigations are ongoing and the police was concerned about tampering with evidence.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras denied his request for bail and the man was remanded in custody.