A man accused of attempting to kill a fellow Indonesian did so after the victim allegedly said “bad words” about him, a court heard.

Muhamad Topik Hidayat, a 30-year-old fish farm assistant, is pleading not guilty to attempted murder, grievous bodily harm and insulting and threatening his victim.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon, with police receiving a report about a fight between two men at 3pm at an apartment in Fgura, inspector Sarah Zerafa told a court on Tuesday.

Police officers who entered the flat in William Lassell Street found the two flatmates and blood smeared across the floor and walls.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the accused had allegedly hit the other man on the head with a knife.

Hidayat was arrested and taken away to the lockup at police headquarters, after being duly informed of his rights as well as the reason for arrest.

On Monday, he allegedly said under interrogation that he had hit his flatmate during their argument because the alleged victim was saying “bad words” about him.

In reply to a question by legal aid lawyer Ramon Bonett Sladden, the inspector said that news from hospital today indicated the victim’s position as stable. The victim was initially in a dire condition and fighting for his life. His situation had since improved, the court was told.

No bail was requested at arraignment stage and the court, presided over by magistrate Victor George Axiak, remanded the accused in custody.

Inspectors Eman Hayman and Sarah Zerafa prosecuted, assisted by AG lawyers George Camilleri and Kaylie Bonett.Lawyer Ramon Bonett Sladden assisted as legal aid counsel.