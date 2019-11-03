A man was on Sunday remanded in custody after he pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of another man in a shooting incident on Saturday.

Raymond Gatt, 52, of Fgura was also charged with grievously injuring Rueben Galea in Ta' Xbiex and with carrying a knife without a licence.

Mr Galea, 44, from Msida, is still in hospital.

It is understood that the argument, in Triq Enrico Mizzi, Ta' Xbiex, was over a woman.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri requested bail, stating that the accused had a fixed address and was ready to abide by any conditions imposed in the bail bond, including not to speak to witnesses, and to make a deposit.

However, the prosecution objected on grounds citing the gravity of the crime and the fact that witnesses still had to testify.

The Court, presided over by Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo, denied the request.