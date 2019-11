A 34-year-old man who lives in Victoria was remanded in custody on Wednesday after he pleaded not guilty to defiling a minor.

The man, who is Libyan, was charged with committing the crime at a residence in Żebbuġ. He was charged with committing the sexual act without the victim’s consent and was also charged with being a relapser.

Inspectors Josef Gauci and John Spiteri prosecuted.