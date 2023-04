A man found in possession of cannabis and synthetic drugs was arrested on Sunday in Marsa.

The police said officers spotted the man "acting suspiciously" at Ġnien Patri Feliċjan Bilocca at around 4.45pm.

The man - a 33-year-old Ghanaian national - fled once he spotted the police officers, who, in turn, gave chase.

He was eventually caught, searched and arrested.