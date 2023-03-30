A man has been remanded in custody for posting an intimate photo of his ex girlfriend online without her consent, just two weeks after being granted bail in a different case.

Gambian national Lamin Samura Seguba, 37, who lives in St Paul's Bay, pleaded not guilty to the charges, which included breaching the conditions of a previous release, and threatening the woman.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia denied his request for bail due to the seriousness of the case and also because of the real danger that the man would tamper with evidence, especially since the woman had not testified yet.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri insisted that the man's laptop and mobile, where the indecent photos were stored, were being held by the police so there was no way he could tamper with the evidence.

But police inspector Omar Zammit said the accused had refused to provide the police with passwords to access the equipment.

The court refused the request and the man was remanded in custody.

Just two weeks ago, Seguba was granted bail after he was accused of smashing the windshield of a man's car during an argument. He was also charged with falsely accusing the police of stealing €20,000 and with damaging items at Mater Dei when he went into a rampage after waiting for too long to be seen by a doctor.