A man with a rainbow flag and wearing a T-shirt with the words “Respect for Iranian Woman” on the back invaded the pitch during a match at the Qatar World Cup on Monday.

The man was on the field for about 30 seconds during the second half of the game between Portugal and Uruguay before being escorted off by security. He also had the words “Save Ukraine” on the front.

Gay rights and the use of the rainbow flag have been a simmering issue at the World Cup in the Gulf state, where homosexuality is illegal.

Captains of seven European teams had planned to wear rainbow-themed anti-discrimination armbands during the tournament as part of a campaign for diversity.

But they backed down over the threat of disciplinary action from football’s governing body FIFA, including yellow cards.

Britain’s sports minister Stuart Andrew will wear the rainbow-coloured armband when he attends England’s clash with Wales on Tuesday.

Fans complained earlier in the tournament that they had been told to remove items of clothing with the rainbow on them.

