A man rammed a police car and damaged four other vehicles as he tried to drive away from policemen who were trying to arrest him on Monday morning.

Eyewitnesses say they heard what sounded like warning shots fired by police to stop the suspect.

He was wanted as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

The man was intercepted by officers from the Rapid Intervention Unit and the Drug Squad in San Ġwann close to Mater Dei Hospital. Some of the officers wore hoods to hide their identity.

Officers searched the man's car and found wrapped packets suspected to be drugs. No further information about the yield was available at the time of writing.

The incident happened at about 11.30am.

No one was injured.