A man with a serious drug problem was remanded in custody after kicking up a racket at the home of his parents who turned to the police for help after their son made persistent demands for money.

The 31-year-old unemployed man was arrested following a violent incident at his parents’ Gżira home on Friday, after he allegedly knocked at their door, asking for something to eat at 9pm.

But when allowed inside and after being offered some food, he allegedly made his umpteenth demand for money, reacting violently when his parents stood their ground.

On previous occasions the man pestered the couple for money, starting off with requests for €20 and eventually €200.

The parents had sought help at the police station, saying that they could no longer keep up with their son’s persistent demands for money to buy drugs.

On Friday, the youth allegedly snatched his mother’s handbag and slightly injured both parents.

He was arrested and escorted to the police lockup but had to be taken to hospital after showing severe withdrawal symptoms.

He was granted police bail while in hospital but had to be re-arrested after he signed himself out of hospital and once again returned to his family home rather than keeping his appointment at police headquarters.

On Monday, prosecuting Inspector Eman Hayman charged him with the use of violence, slightly injuring his parents, wilfully damaging their property as well as assaulting, threatening and insulting both victims.

He pleaded not guilty, denying that he had acted violently.

Bail was not requested at the arraignment stage, even in light of the fact that the accused could not provide an alternative address.

The court, presided over by magistrate Gabriella Vella, remanded the accused in custody while upholding a request by his lawyer to direct the prisons director to provide the youth with all necessary medical help in view of his drug addiction.

Lawyer Yanika Bugeja was legal aid counsel.