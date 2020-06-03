A 30-year-old man from Żejtun is expected to be charged in court on Wednesday afternoon after he was arrested on Tuesday night while driving dangerously in Marsalforn.

The police said the man used force to resist arrest.

They said the Victoria station was informed a man was damaging umbrellas at the beach and had driven his car on the chairs along the bay.

While the district police were headed to the site, they saw the reported car which was driving at speed in the wrong lane and heading straight into their service car.

They managed to avoid it and followed it but the driver ignored the sirens and increased speed.

Assisted by officers from the Rapid Intervention Unit, they managed to circle the car and stop it in Victoria.

The driver was ordered to get out but he disobeyed orders, threatened the police and resisted arrest.

After some time, the police managed to control and arrest him and take him to the police lock-up at the Victoria station, where he remained aggressive.

As they suspected he was under the effect of alcohol, he was asked to take a breathalyser test but he repeatedly refused and continued to threaten the officers.

The police are investigating.