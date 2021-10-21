A man who was convicted of child porn in February admitted in court on Friday to relapsing, telling a magistrate that he wished to seek help to overcome his habit.

The 48-year old unemployed from St Paul’s Bay was arrested after police raided his home following a tip off that he was back to old habits.

A year ago the man, who has serious mental health issues, had faced similar charges and was handed a two-year jail term suspended for four years upon conviction by a Magistrates’ Court in February.

When police returned to his home they again found downloaded material on his computer involving underage persons.

Prosecuting Inspector Joseph Busuttil told the court that the accused had admitted that he had lots of time on his hands and had a “hobby” of watching child porn, particularly that involving 13 and 14-year olds.

The man wished to kick the addiction but knew that he could not overcome it alone, the court was told.

The accused pleaded guilty to downloading child pornographic material and confirmed his admission after being granted time to reconsider.

His legal aid lawyer, Mario Caruana, requested bail, arguing that sending the man to jail in his vulnerable condition would likely cause more harm than good and besides, no third party was involved.

But the prosecution objected.

“He is a vulnerable person who preys on vulnerable individuals,” remarked Inspector Busuttil, stressing the accused’s untrustworthiness.

Magistrate Victor George Axiak denied bail and ordered a pre-sentencing report by a probation officer that would enable the court to better assess whether an effective jail term would be an appropriate punishment.

That report is to be drawn up within two weeks.

Meanwhile the court recommended that the accused be afforded all necessary care.

Inspector Dorianne Tabone also prosecuted.