A man, who allegedly chased his elderly father with a knife during a domestic argument, was remanded in custody upon his arraignment on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old man was escorted to court to face charges over two separate incidents involving his 77-year-old father and brother respectively.

He was charged with attacking his father, insulting and threatening him and causing him to fear violence during the incident which allegedly took place last week.

He was further charged with insulting and threatening his brother in a separate incident last month, wherein he allegedly exceeded the limits of provocation.

The more recent episode involving his father allegedly took place after the accused had been placed under a probation order by a Magistrates’ Court last month.

The man, who told the court that he was currently unemployed, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A request for bail was objected to by the prosecution in light of the circumstances of the case and the court, presided over by magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace, turned down the request.

However, both parties suggested that it would be best for the accused to be detained at the Forensic Unit at Mount Carmel Hospital.

In view of that joint suggestion, the court minuted a recommendation to the prison director along those lines so that the accused could receive all necessary care at the mental hospital’s forensic unit.

Inspector Sherona Buhagiar prosecuted.

Lawyer Cynthia Tomasuolo was defence counsel.