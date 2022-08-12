An alleged drug mule was remanded in custody on Friday after being arraigned over drug-related charges.

Juan Daniel Ramos Galindo, a 33-year-old Venezuelan, pleaded not guilty to the importation of cocaine, procurement of the drug and possession in circumstances indicating that the drug was not intended solely for personal use.

A total 350 grams of cocaine were found in his possession. No further details were divulged in court.

No request for bail was made at this stage.

The court, presided over by magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, upheld the prosecution's request for a freezing order over all assets of the accused.

Inspector Alfredo Mangion prosecuted. Lawyer Martin Fenech was legal aid counsel.