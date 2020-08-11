A man was remanded in custody on Tuesday after allegedly threatening to “blow up” his former partner, sending her frequent Facebook messages after their relationship broke down.

The 23-year old Cospicua resident was escorted to court on Tuesday afternoon, facing charges of having caused his former partner and mother of his minor daughter to fear violence.

He was also charged with misusing electronic communications equipment, insulting and threatening the woman beyond the limits of provocation.

One of the threatening messages had allegedly read, “nisplodik” [I’ll blow you up]

The accused pleaded not guilty.

When making submissions on bail his lawyer, Lennox Vella, argued that the alleged messages had been duly preserved, thus reducing the risk of tampering with evidence.

However, after hearing submissions by the prosecution, the court, presided over by Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo, turned down the request for bail.

Inspector Eman Hayman prosecuted.