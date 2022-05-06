A migrant who allegedly set fire to a housing unit at a detention centre on Thursday has pleaded not guilty to arson.

Aboubakar Diakite, a 32-year old Mali national was charged with wilful damage to third party property at Ħal Far, as well as setting fire to one of the housing units while knowing that there were residents inside.

No one was injured in the incident when the fire broke out at around midday. The court heard how the accused had caused considerable damage to the place.

Bail was not requested and the court, presided over by magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, remanded the accused in custody.

Inspector Doriette Cuschieri prosecuted. Lawyer Charmaine Cherrett was legal aid counsel.