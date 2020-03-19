A man was remanded in custody two days after he allegedly forced his way into his former girlfriend’s home, beating her up after she refused to take him back.

The 35-year-old Nigerian national allegedly turned up outside the woman’s apartment in Qawra to seek accommodation after he ended up homeless.

The two had been in a relationship some three years ago.

When his ex refused to let him in, the man allegedly turned aggressive, knocking down her door, then physically assaulting her and locking her up inside her own home.

Prosecuting Inspector Godwin Scerri explained that the alleged victim had subsequently managed to contact a friend who, in turn, alerted the police.

The aggressor was soon arrested.

Upon his arraignment on Thursday, he was charged with slightly injuring his victim without intending to place her life in manifest jeopardy, threatening and insulting her and holding her against her will.

He was further charged with causing voluntary damage to third party property, while breaching a protection order issued by a Magistrates’ Court in December 2018.

The man pleaded not guilty.

His legal aid lawyer, Charmaine Cherrett, made no request for bail at the arraignment stage.

The court, presided over by magistrate Victor George Axiak, remanded the man in custody.