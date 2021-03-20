A man, struggling to turn his back on the past, was remanded in custody upon his arraignment following a violent episode with his mother and brother inside the family home.

The 26-year old Mellieħa resident was escorted to court on Saturday afternoon, the day after the violent episode wherein the man reacted aggressively towards his family members, verbally threatening them.

As the argument escalated, the man allegedly raised a table and smashed an ashtray, prompting his relatives to alert the police, who intervened to calm down the situation.

The case was subsequently classified as one of very high risk, prosecuting Inspector Joanna Piscopo explained in court, also pointing out that the accused had been involved in a similar episode last October, once again inside the family home.

He had subsequently been found guilty and was placed under a Probation and Treatment Order, the court was told.

The accused apparently had drink and possibly drug problems, the inspector explained.

The man pleaded not guilty to breaching that previous court order, assaulting his brother, threatening both his mother and brother, damaging third party property as well as disturbing the peace.

He was also charged with recidivism.

His lawyer, Ryan Ellul, requested bail, arguing that since October, no probation officer had ever got in touch with the man who had, thus, turned to Sedqa for help.

He was meant to face a work interview on Saturday in the hope of getting a new job next week and so, enough money to move out of the family home.

“He is doing his utmost to leave the past behind and move on,” said defence lawyer, explaining further that the accused had mental health issues.

But the prosecution objected since the accused lived in the same household as the alleged victims, had no alternative address and that could result in tampering with evidence.

After hearing these submissions the court, presided over by magistrate Charmaine Galea, turned down the request for bail, even in view of the fact that this latest incident had allegedly taken place just months after the judgment concerning a similar episode.

The court remanded the accused in custody, whilst upholding a request by his lawyer to recommend his detention within the psychiatric unit.