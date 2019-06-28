A maintenance worker on the state payroll who allegedly defrauded a couple out of €6,000 was remanded in custody after police finally managed to track down the man, reportedly wanted for other similar cases.

John Micallef, 55, from Għargħur, was arrested on Tuesday when he was spotted in Mosta after police, issued with an arrest warrant, had long been on the lookout for the man who had allegedly changed address.

He was arraigned on Wednesday, pleading not guilty to misappropriation and fraud, after he allegedly swindled a couple on the promise of helping them fix some documents at the Lands Department.

The promise, made over a year ago, had never been fulfilled and the man had allegedly vanished after taking the money, prosecuting inspector Joseph Xerri explained in court.

The woman who had entrusted the accused with her money had heard nothing else from his end, finally reporting the matter to the police.

Defence lawyer Mario Mifsud explained that the man had been receiving medical treatment abroad, hence his absence for some weeks.

Moreover, not only did he have a fixed address but he also worked at the Education Ministry and thus could have been easily tracked down.

Whilst arguing that the money had been loaned to him, the accused was willing to pay back the €6,000, Dr Mifsud went on, arguing further that denying the man bail would make this more difficult.

However, the prosecution rebutted that civilian witnesses were still to testify and besides, the man’s criminal record showed that he had been committing similar offences over the past years.

In fact, he was currently being sought by two other prosecuting officers in respect of other cases, Inspector Xerri argued.

In light of such objections, the court, presided over by magistrate Nadine Lia, deemed the man not sufficiently trustworthy to merit bail.

The court also upheld a request for a freezing order upon all assets of the accused.

Lawyers Alfred Abela and René Darmanin appeared parte civile.