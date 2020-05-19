A man who allegedly attempted to set fire to a house in Luqa in the week before Christmas last year was remanded in custody on Tuesday.

Alan Brown, a 45-year-old unemployed Pietà resident, was escorted to court under arrest, facing charges over the attempted arson attack at the private residence at a time when at least one occupant was inside.

The incident had taken place on the night of December 19, between 3 and 5am.

The alleged arsonist was also charged with voluntary damage to third party property, with the total cost of damages not exceeding €250.

He pleaded not guilty.

Legal aid lawyer Martha Mifsud made a request for bail, arguing that damages were as minimal, that the accused had collaborated fully with investigators and pointing out that an elderly resident needed his assistance.

However, prosecuting Inspectors Mario Xiberras and Hubert Cini objected, stressing that investigations were still ongoing. They also requested a ban on publication of all circumstances leading up to the suspect’s arrest.

After hearing submissions by both parties, the court, presided over by magistrate Rachel Montebello, turned down the request for bail and ordered a ban on publication of details regarding investigations leading to the man’s arrest.