An unemployed man who allegedly procured the fuel to carry out an arson attack on a luxury vehicle was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty upon his arraignment on Friday.

Ateri Ahmed Alfurjani, a 45-year-old Tripoli-born migrant, residing at the Ħal Far Open Centre, was charged with complicity in the arson, by getting the fuel and helping to set it on fire.

The incident took place in Valletta last November. No request for bail was made at the arraignment stage.

The court, presided over by magistrate Nadine Lia, remanded the accused in custody.

Inspector Jeffrey Scicluna prosecuted. Lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar was legal aid counsel.