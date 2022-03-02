A man at the centre of three police reports filed by his former partner was remanded in custody on Wednesday.

Andrea Busuttil, a 34-year old worker with no fixed address, was escorted to court after being tracked down by the police earlier on Wednesday. He was charged with allegedly causing his former girlfriend fear of violence, slightly injuring her, threatening and insulting her as well as wilful damage to third party property.

He was also charged with carrying a penknife, threatening a third party and also breaching previous bail conditions.

Prosecuting Inspector Sherona Buhagiar explained how the police's domestic violence unit had received three reports within a matter of days from the alleged victim who told them how her former partner had threatened her and damaged her door.

In a second incident, the man allegedly chased her, threatening her with a hammer while ripping a friend’s jacket with a penknife.

The third time around, he allegedly pushed her, causing her slight bodily harm.

The man, who interrupted proceedings from time to time to protest his innocence, pleaded not guilty.

“Of course I’m not guilty,” he said, when the procedural question was put to him.

No request for bail was put forward at this stage, and the court, presided over by magistrate Rachel Montebello, remanded the man in custody.

Lawyer Kris Busietta was defence counsel.