A man was remanded in custody on Sunday after pleading not guilty to seriously injuring another motorist and his girlfriend in a punch-up that ensued after a traffic accident.

The court heard how the accident happened early on Saturday morning under the St Julian’s tunnels.

Mahmoud Mustara Mohammed Albadah, a 25-year-old Libyan living in Swieqi, was charged with seriously injuring the couple following the accident in Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli. The incident took place just after 1.30am.

Police inspector Jean Paul Attard explained to Magistrate Doreen Clarke how the argument erupted following the collision. When the police arrived on the scene, they found other motorists trying to calm the situation.

He said the accused allegedly started punching the young man and then started hitting him in the face. The victim’s girlfriend called the police for assistance and the accused turned his attention on her, punching her too.

The prosecution said the accused also damaged the victim’s car with punches. When the accused was taken into custody, he allegedly refused to take a breathalyser test.

The police said action will also be taken against the alleged victim following claims by the accused that he was assaulted.

Defence counsel Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb requested bail to which the prosecution objected, claiming that the accused had breached the bail conditions on another case. It also said there were a number civilian witnesses that had to testify in this case.

Magistrate Clarke turned down the request and the man was remanded in custody.