A man was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to stealing cash from a sprayer’s garage in Qormi three days ago.

Mark Scerri, a 43-year old Marsascala resident, was tracked down by the police investigating a reported theft that allegedly took place on June 8.

The suspect thief was arrested and escorted to court on Thursday, facing charges of aggravated theft and voluntary damage to third party property, breaching a bail decree issued in December and a conditional discharge handed down in June 2019.

The man’s lawyers made a request for bail arguing that the accused was to get a job soon.

However, after hearing submissions by both parties, the court, presided over by magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, turned down the request on the ground of the man’s untrustworthiness.

Inspector Alfredo Mangion prosecuted.

Lawyers Mario Mifsud and Lennox Vella were defence counsel.