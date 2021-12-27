Updated 8.05pm

A man who was reported missing on Monday actually died as a result of an occupational accident some days ago, the police said on Monday evening.

Ahmed Adawe Diriye, a 39-year-old Somali resident in Birżebbuġa, was reported missing by the police on Monday afternoon, having last been seen last week.

But a few hours later, the police said it had resulted that the missing person was actually the worker who suffered a fall at a Marsa factory on Wednesday.

He fell a height of one-and-a half storeys and succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

His identity was not known at the time.

But according to a Malta Today report, it was nurses who treated the man who identified him from the photo disseminated by the police earlier on Monday.

Diriye remained unidentified and nurses referred to him as Mr X in hospital where he was receiving treatment.

A magisterial inquiry is underway.