A 29-year old man has been reported missing.

In a statement on Friday morning, the police said that Alsagheer Mohamed Rajab Ali, a Libyan national, was missing.

Police released this photo of the missing man on Friday.

The man is a resident at the Santa Marija drug rehabilitation centre in Luqa. He was last seen on November 28.

The police called on anyone with any information about the man’s whereabouts to contact the police, even on a confidential basis.

Police can be reached on 119, at the Floriana headquarters on 21 224001 or through any police station.