A 29-year-old man been reported missing.
The police said Daniele Di Bona, an Italian, has short brown hair, is thin, has brown eyes and a cross tattoo under his left eye.
Anyone who has any information about the man or his whereabouts should contact the police, even if in an anonymous manner, on 2122 4001 or 119.
