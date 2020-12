A 73-year-old man has been reported missing.

Alfred Tanti was last seen in Cospicua on Monday, wearing a blue jacket, black trousers and grey hat. He has not been spotted since and the police are now looking for him.

Anyone with information about Tanti’s whereabouts can contact the police, confidentially if they wish to, by calling 21 224001 or 119 or by visiting their closest police station.