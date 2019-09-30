A man who reported an €80,000 theft to the police but changed his mind when his girlfriend became the prime suspect, was fined €800 on Monday after being aggressive towards investigators.

Kamal Abdallah, a 26-year old Palestinian national, had gone to the police claiming that some €80,000 in cash had disappeared from his home.

Investigations kicked off and the police zoomed in on the man’s Romanian girlfriend as the prime suspect. At that point, Mr Abdallah informed the police that he wished to withdraw his complaint, a court was told.

When officers went to Mr Abdallah's Swieqi home on Saturday, he became aggressive, assaulting three policemen and slightly injuring one of them.

Mr Abdallah was arrested and on Monday admitted to threatening and slightly injuring a constable, refusing to obey legitimate police orders, obstructing the police in the performance of their duties and damaging third party property.

He also admitted cannabis possession after traces of the drug were found at his home.

The offences were committed while Mr Abdallah was under a probation order issued in January.

In view of the accused’s early guilty plea, Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo, declared him guilty and condemned him to a 6-month jail term suspended for two years as well as an €800 fine.

Inspector Joseph Xerri prosecuted.

Lawyer Jason Grima was defence counsel.