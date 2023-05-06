A man was rescued by the Armed Forces on Friday evening after his car fell into the sea at the Mġarr passenger terminal in Gozo.

The man, who is from Xagħra, was safely brought to dry land but was taken to Gozo General Hospital for treatment after suffering from shock.

No information was provided about the circumstances that led to the vehicle falling into the sea.

Armed Forces officials and members of the Civil Protection Department rushed to the scene after receiving an alert through emergency number 112.

In a statement, the AFM said that its members would be conducting an underwater search to “remove any objects which might be a hazard to navigation.”