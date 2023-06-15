A man was hospitalised on Thursday after suffering a four-storey fall in a building undergoing structural works in Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, Sta Venera.
He was found at 8am, on the ground in a shaft and was lifted from the site by rescuers from the Civil Protection Department. Witnesses said he was conscious.
An ambulance crew provided on-site medical assistance before the worker, a Ghanian national, was hospitalised.
The unknown man was removed from the site on a stretcher.
