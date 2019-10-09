A man accused of stealing and selling a car and stealing tools from another car only acted in such manner to feed his family, a court was told on Wednesday.

Lawyer Mario Mifsud made arguments on behalf of father-of-four Joseph Galea, a 29-year-old labourer who stands accused of stealing the car from Triq Durumblat, Mosta in April and the tools a fortnight ago in Mosta Road, St Paul's Bay.

Mr Galea is further charged with being a recidivist, committing the offences while under probation as well as breaching bail conditions.

Prosecuting Inspector Godwin Scerri said the police had linked the two thefts on the basis of forensic investigations.

He said the car stolen in April had been taken to a scrapyard where it was sold for scrap metal.

The accused pleaded not guilty and requested bail, prompting objections by the prosecution in view of the nature of the case, the fact that civilian witnesses still have to testify and in view of previous cases.

Defence counsel Mario Mifsud, without denying the accused’s criminal record,

stressed that this was a social case concerning a man who stole simply to feed his family of four children and another on the way.

The man had no addiction and resorted to theft “literally to feed his family,” he said. He stressed that the accused was never violent and had stolen a vehicle that had been apparently abandoned on the street.

He pointed out that his client had always fully cooperated with the police.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras turned down the request for bail in view of the nature of the charges, deeming that the accused would not likely abide by bail conditions.