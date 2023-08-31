A man was remanded in custody on Thursday after pleading guilty to possession of synthetic drugs just two days after completing a year-long drug rehabilitation programme.

Ramon Attard, 26, from Birzebbuġa, completed his programme last Friday and was arrested on Wednesday after failing to return home and failing to sign a bail book since Sunday.

The prosecution said he breached his bail conditions between August 25 and his arrest.

Police inspector Lydon Zammit explained how Attard had attended a drug rehabilitation programme until Friday but started abusing drugs again on Sunday. He did not sign his bail book and did not return home.

After a manhunt he was finally arrested on Wednesday and found in possession of synthetic drugs.

Defence counsel David Gatt said his client was admitting to the charges, adding that he'll be better off if he was not granted bail at this stage.

He successfully concluded his programme but he had an argument with his mother and unfortunately succumbed to drug use again after just two days, the lawyer said.

Magistrate Elaine Mercieca deferred the case to Monday for sentencing and for police to inform the court on the exact amount of drugs found in his possession.

"You were on the right track. Find it again," she told the accused.

Police inspector Stephen Gulia also prosecuted.