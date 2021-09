An e-scooter rider was seriously injured on Friday in a traffic accident on Vjal il-Labour in Naxxar.

The police said the 56-year-old man, a Bulgarian national who lives in Mosta, was involved in a crash with an Opel Corsa driven by a 65-year-old from Naxxar.

The man was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

Magisterial and police investigations are ongoing.