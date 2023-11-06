A man who was on the police wanted list for allegedly skipping bail, was escorted to court on Monday after turning himself in on Sunday, telling the court that he had been doing some construction works at the President’s palace while on the run.

Tristan Farrugia Tedesco, 27, hobbled into the courtroom, his right leg plastered, after taking his lawyer’s advice to turn himself in to the police who had been looking for him for weeks since he had failed to keep his appointment with the bail book.

The man, who had an acute drug problem, told the court that he had been working for a contractor on some balustrades at San Anton Palace but was told not to report for work when it emerged that he was wanted.

On Monday he was charged with breaching two bail decrees, resisting arrest, failing to obey legitimate police orders as well as wilful damage to police property.

Tristan Farrugia Tedesco.

Farrugia Tedesco allegedly kicked up some commotion while detained at the lockup at police headquarters on Sunday and damaged a light fixture.

The damages were under €250.

Although initially inclined to register an admission, the accused appeared hesitant after being told that he risked forfeiting his €15,000 bail bond.

He said he had been trying to kick his drug addiction for seven years and never took drugs while in prison.

After being given time to reconsider and consult his lawyer, Noel Bianco, he pleaded not guilty.

The defence did not request bail but asked the court to recommend that the director of prisons afford the accused all necessary help so that he could undergo rehabilitation.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Elaine Rizzo, made the recommendation.

Inspectors Clayton Camilleri and Joseph Mallia prosecuted.