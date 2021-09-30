A "veteran of crime" who said "good morning" to elderly women before snatching the golden necklaces they were wearing, has been jailed for 32 months.

Tony Zammit was convicted of having pulled jewellery off seven elderly women - having been accused of committing eight such crimes - between October 4 and 18, 2018 in Ħamrun, Qormi, Pieta' Birkirkara, Għaxaq, Tarxien, Luqa and Paola.

Most of the victims were in their 80s. The youngest were in their 60s.

In their evidence, some of them described how they were approached by a strange man who told them "Bonġu" or asked for directions, to distract them before pulling off their necklace.

One of the victims, who was 73 at the time of the crime, described in court how she was crossing a road in Sta Venera when a man wearing a hood pulled off her necklace.

She hit him with her umbrella and he turned back as if to hand the broken necklace back, but then he pulled off the remaining piece around her neck and fled.

Other witnesses described how they fell to the ground when their necklace was pulled off. One said she was still traumatised and feared going out.

In their evidence, the police produce CCTV footage from several localities and also explained how they had recovered clothing from the accused's Żejtun residence which matched on site descriptions and the footage.

In handing down judgement, Magistrate Rachel Montebello said the accused had a history of acute drug abuse. His police record showed him to be a veteran of crime who had served several prison terms for theft.

The magistrate noted that the crimes had been committed against elderly, vulnerable persons.

The accused was ordered to compensate the victims and he was sentenced to 32 months of effective imprisonment. His car, used in some of the crimes, was confiscated. He was also ordered to pay €2,415 in court costs.