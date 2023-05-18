A father-of-two who lost some €23,000 in a scheme which turned out to be a scam, ended up in court on Thursday after he allegedly locked up his partner in a room during a row triggered by the couple’s financial troubles.

The incident took place at the couple’s residence in Valletta on Tuesday during an argument over money matters which recently became a source of trouble for the two who had been together for 27 years.

The couple are the parents of two minor children who were at home at the time of the incident.

It all began when the man, a 43-year old self-employed plumber, asked his partner for some money.

When she refused, an argument broke out and the situation escalated when he allegedly assaulted her and forcibly pushed her into a room, locking the door and taking away the key.

He unlocked the door and locked it again some time later, repeating the action three times before the woman finally managed to slip out.

He also took her mobile, thus making it impossible for her to call for help.

When she finally got out, she told the kids that she had to leave and then headed straight to file a police report.

Her partner was arrested on Wednesday, said prosecuting inspector Sherona Buhagiar.

He cooperated and released a statement before being escorted to court on Thursday, pleading not guilty to unlawfully arresting his partner, causing her to fear violence, slightly injuring her as well as insulting and threatening her.

When making submissions on bail, defence lawyer Franco Debono highlighted the fact that the accused and his partner had been together for many years and their relationship had entered a rough patch after the man lost money in the investment scam.

“He too was a victim in a way,” said the lawyer.

Moreover the accused could provide an alternative address, had an almost untainted criminal record, marred only by a minor offence committed 20 years ago, and a stable job.

He meant to invest funds for the benefit of his family and instead ended up losing his money in the scam.

Denying him bail would only make the money problem, which was the root of the couple’s troubles, much worse, the lawyer said.

The prosecutor pointed out that the alleged victim had also explained that financial difficulties were the underlying cause of the couple’s troubles.

However, bail was objected to because the alleged victim was still to testify.

“Sending the man to jail would only introduce an element of bitterness that would linger between the two,” countered Debono, stressing the need to have witnesses testify at the arraignment, especially in such cases.

Moreover, if the authorities were to introduce electronic tagging, the fear of tampering would be neutralised.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco upheld the request for bail, warning the accused that he was not to communicate with his partner in any way, to keep away from his children, to sign the bail book three times weekly and under a curfew between 10pm and 5am.

He was to deposit €1000 and bind himself under a €3000 personal guarantee.

The court issued a ban on the parties’ names.

Lawyer Marion Camilleri was also defence counsel.