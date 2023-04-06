A violent argument between a couple spilled over into a scuffle with police officers when the man tried to approach his injured partner in hospital, ignoring police orders to step away, a court was told on Thursday.

A police inspector described how Wayne Delia first quarrelled with his partner at their Sta Venera home on Tuesday afternoon, then followed her to Mater Dei Hospital where she sought treatment for injuries allegedly caused by him.

Later that evening while police were speaking to the woman, Delia turned up and repeatedly ignored police orders to move away while they took down her version of the incident.

Three police officers who were present were ordered to arrest him. A scuffle ensued and it took them several minutes to handcuff him. The hospital incident was captured on police bodycams.

Inspector Sherona Buhagiar said Delia later told police that he was not feeling well, both mentally and physically, and was kept in hospital. After being examined by a psychiatrist, he was transferred to Mount Carmel Hospital.

He was discharged on Thursday morning and was escorted to court straightaway, facing a raft of charges over Tuesday’s episode.

He pleaded not guilty to violently resisting arrest, wilfully causing slight injuries to one of the policemen, refusing to obey legitimate orders as well as breaching the public peace.

He was also charged with slightly injuring his partner, damaging the door to her residence and her mobile phone.

Moreover, he was charged with breaching four bail decrees and relapsing.

The inspector also told the court that the accused’s partner had informed police that she did not wish to testify against him.

Defence lawyer George Camilleri requested bail, arguing that there was absolutely no risk of absconding.

Just three days before the incident, Delia and his partner had gone to the lawyer’s office seeking advice to vary previous bail conditions so that the accused could secure a job he was being offered, he said.

The accused had been on the right track since January and would miss out on all that he had gained if bail was denied. This recent incident was triggered by an issue that was “blown out of proportion.”

Although the accused should not have behaved in such manner towards the police, he never intended it and was not in the right frame of mind at the time, argued the lawyer.

After hearing submissions the court, presided over by Magistrate Joseph Mifsud, observed that the accused had been granted several chances by different courts but had breached court orders more than once.

All form of violence against police officers was to be condemned. It was not right for such public officials to go back home from duty, injured or even to be ridiculed on social media.

Domestic violence was also always condemnable and whenever an argument broke out, no one should end up injured.

It is also unacceptable for the alleged victim to later backtrack, telling police that she is not interested in following up the charges or was unwilling to testify against the alleged aggressor.

“That’s a waste of time for the police officers, those working in the medical sector as well as the courts,” remarked Magistrate Mifsud.

Then when some more urgent case comes along, it might not get the attention it deserved because human resources were limited, went on the Magistrate, turning down the request for bail.