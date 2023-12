A man was this afternoon seen hurling a stone slab at the Quick Lets office in Birkirkara.

The incident happened at around 3.30pm and the police said when contacted they are holding a person for questioning. The office is in Triq Dun Karm.

An eyewitness said that one door had already been smashed to bits when he saw the man hurling the slab.

A report was immediately filed with the Birkirkara police station.