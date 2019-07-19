A man who abducted and raped an Italian woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Seydou Bandaogo, from Burkino Faso, bundled the woman into a car then drove her to Pembroke, where he was caught after she screamed for help.

Another man, Emanuel Makuochukwu Ngumezi, from Nigeria, was involved in abducting the woman in St George's Bay but cleared of rape. He was sentenced to five years and one month for indecent assault and abduction.

The incident happened in July, 2016 but because the trial was held behind closed doors, little information emerged.

A court had imposed a publication ban following the two suspects’ arraignment.

The few details that emerged in open court indicated that the rape was reported to police through a phonecall from someone who heard a woman screaming inside a parked Fiat Punto at Pembroke.

Officers arriving onsite had found a woman inside the car, together with a naked man. A second man standing outside the vehicle had immediately run off after spotting police approaching. He was arrested a short while later.

The investigation was led by inspectors Trevor Micallef and Elton Taliana. Lawyers Anne Marie Cutajar and Nadia Attard from the Office of the Attorney General prosecuted.

Lawyer Charmaine Cherrett was counsel to Ngumezi and lawyer Simon Micallef Stafrace was counsel to Bandaogo. Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi appeared parte civile for the victim.

Mr Justice Giovanni Grixti presided over the trial.

Victim Support Malta thanked prosecution lawyers, the police and the parte civile lawyer for their efforts in bringing the accused to justice.