A 68-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was run over by a reversing truck in Bulebel industrial estate on Friday.

The Qormi man was hurt when a Daf truck being driven by a 46-year-old Siġġiewi driver reversed onto him.

Police were informed about the incident at around 1pm. The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

A magisterial inquiry is under way, the police said in a statement.