A man was seriously injured when he was hit by a car in Birżebbuġa on Thursday evening, police said.

The 28-year-old Italian man was struck by a Toyota driven by a 56-year-old man on Triq San Ġorġ at around 7pm.

Both were from the locality.

The injured man was given medical assistance at the scene of the accident and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

His injuries were later found to be grievous.

Police investigations are currently underway.