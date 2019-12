A man has been seriously injured after a crash between a car and a horse carriage in Marsa.

Police say the incident happened on Triq Dicembru Tlettax around 12.30pm on Tuesday when a 28-year-old man driving an Opel Astra was involved in a collision with the karozzin driven by a 30-year-old from Zebbug.

After the accident, the frightened horse ran amok, damaging three cars before it was caught. The injured man was treated in hospital.

Police are investigating.