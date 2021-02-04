A 36-year-old man has been badly hurt in a quad bike accident in Nadur.
Police said the man was riding a Kymco quadbike when he lost control and crashed into a parked Isuzu van.
The incident happened in Triq ir-Rabat at 1pm on Thursday.
The man, who is from Żabbar, was grievously injured and after a medical team assisted him on site, he was transferred to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance.
Police are investigating.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us