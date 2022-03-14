Updated 9am

Part of Regional Road in Santa Venera has been closed to traffic after a 22-year-old was seriously injured when he crashed into a wall.

The police told Times of Malta the man, from Naxxar, was driving a Mazda Demio. He crashed into a wall and other signs on the side of the road at around 3.30am.

Civil Protection Department officials helped pull him out of the wreckage and he was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

A police and a magisterial inquiry have been launched.

On Monday morning motorists reported long tailbacks as vehicles in the area were stuck in traffic for hours.

Commuters reported how the usual 10-minute trips from Żebbuġ to Qormi had stretched into two-hour commutes, while Mater Dei staff meant to clock in at 7am were still in traffic by 9am.