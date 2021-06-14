A man suffered serious injuries after he drove his car into a tree on Monday morning.

In a statement on Monday, the police said a Mitsubishi being driven by a 32-year-old man from Nadur had driven into a tree on Triq ta’ Xħajma, in the limits of Xewkija.

Police said the man had been given medical treatment by first responders and was later taken to Gozo General Hospital. He was certified to have suffered serious injuries, the police said.

Duty magistrate Simone Grech was informed of the incident and a magisterial inquiry has been launched.

The police said their investigations into the matter were ongoing.