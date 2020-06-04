A 29-year-old man was grievously injured by two men who attacked him and fled the scene in Msida on Wednesday.
The police said the incident happened at 10pm in Triq ix-Xatt ta’ Xbiex.
District police went on site and found the victim, who is Eritrean, on the ground.
A medical team was called and took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital.
The police said preliminary investigations had established that the man was injured with a sharp and pointed instrument.
The search for the aggressors in ongoing.
The police are investigating.
