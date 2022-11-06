A man was seriously injured when his car was involved in a crash and then caught fire.

The accident happened at Burmarrad Road, near Mosta, at about 7am on Sunday.

The police said the victim, a 63-year-old man from Birkirkara, was driving a Toyota Vitz that was involved in a crash with a Honda Accord driven by a 28-year-old Nigerian man.

The Vitz was destroyed by a fierce fire after the crash.

Rescuers assisted the victim on site before he was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

A magisterial inquiry is underway.